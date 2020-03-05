The Outer Worlds Update 1.3 Announced, UI And Gameplay Changes

The Outer Worlds received some details regarding Update 1.3. This patch is available to download later this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You will see that The Outer Worlds Update 1.3 has quite a few user interface and gameplay changes. Something that stands out in this patch is that loading screens & cinematics now have ultrawide support and they added Toggle for Sprinting.

This is a game with loads of humor, personalities and decision making that invites you to enter a world of science fiction where megacorps have taken control of an entire colony in the confines of the galaxy. You can customize the combat style of your avatar and decide their future and that of those around them. Below you will see the complete list of The Outer Worlds Update 1.3 patch notes.

Font Scaling (added a setting to adjust the size of text throughout most UI)

Ultrawide Support (loading screens & cinematics)

Improved Font Visibility (coloring)

Multi Quest Map Tracking (can see inactive quests on the map and select them)

New Reticle HUD Setting Option “Aiming Only” (ADS or Scoped)

Thanks to this The Outer Worlds patch, they fixed the Chromatic Aberration Setting not Saving

Gameplay Changes

New Invert “X-Axis” Setting

Added Toggle for Sprinting

Improved the quality of item drops when killing Manti-Queens

Fixed the effects of Encumbrance not working correctly with the Confidence Perk

Take note that Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division’s The Outer Worlds released on October 25, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.