The Division 2 Warlords of New York Faye Lau Comms Collectibles Guide

The Division 2 Warlords of New York DLC has brought a lot of new collectible stuff. Amongst the new collectibles, Comms of certain characters such as Theo Parnell are also scattered across the map. In this guide, we will list all the The Division 2 Warlords of New York Faye Lau Comms locations for you.

The Division 2 Warlords of New York Faye Lau Comms Locations

All of these Faye Lau comms collectibles are present in the open world with most of them near the safehouse. We have map locations for all the comms for your ease.

#1: Rogue Discussion

This one is present around the Civic Center area. In the area, you will find it on the backside of a totaled police car.

#2: Liquid Amnesia

This comm can be found inside a safehouse located in the underground subway station in Civic Center. Inside the safehouse, it is present on top of some cages in a room having red lights.

#3: Combining Forces

In the Financial District area, you can find the comm inside a phone booth located besides a car and a building.

#4: Network Down

This one is present in the Two Bridges area. The comm collectible is present on the roof of a shop having red brick walls. On the roof, the comm is lying on a vent.

#5: Prisoner Interrogation

You can find this comm inside the safe house located in Two Bridges. Inside the safe house, you can find the comm on a table near the notice board.

#6: Off Mission

In the Financial District area, you can find the comm inside the national bond bank building. The comm will be on a table.

#7: Between Shifts

This comm is present in the Food Bank safehouse in the Financial District. The comm will be present on a table in the plant room.

#8: No Quit

You can find this comm in the Battery Park area. The comm is located on a bench in an alleyway near the Trinity Church Safehouse.

#9: Corporal Punishment

This comm is present in the Trinity Church safehouse in Battery Park. The comm is present besides a statue in the supplies room.

#10: Prisoner Transfer

This last comm is present in the Financial District area. You can find this on the hood of a jeep near the seashore.