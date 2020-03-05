Starfield Trailer Rumored To Release Before E3 2020

Bethesda Softworks will be releasing a debut trailer for Starfield in the coming months, or so does the word through the grapevine claims.

Taking to Reddit earlier today, an anonymous user claiming to be close to the developer dropped new details about Starfield that may or may not be accurate. Hence, it goes without saying that the alleged leak should not be taken seriously unless an official acknowledgement arrives.

That being said, the waiting period will be short since the debut trailer will apparently be releasing before the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2020) takes place in June. Should that happen, Bethesda Softworks can be expected to reveal Starfield during its press conference, albeit the likelihood of the game being on the show-floor in any playable state is pretty much zero.

According to the leaker, director and producer Todd Howard considers Starfield as his “baby” since he was the one how brought the whole project together. There will be plenty of alien species to meet and interact with across the galaxy. There will also be complicated quests that warrant decision-making based on lore gathered, and will be larger in number than the traditional fetch quests where players have to go from point a to point b while bringing back item c.

Where gameplay is concerned, Starfield will reward players for trying to be unique. Bethesda Softworks is also raising the bar on how characters are built. The role-playing mechanics will adjust accordingly to make players feel like their character-builds matter.

Furthermore, Starfield will offer a play-time that sits somewhere between 70 – 120 hours. That will account for a number of factors such as exploring all regions and factions, completing all side quests, recruiting all companions, and such.

Starfield was announced a couple of years back. Bethesda Softworks has been maintaining radio silence ever since. The only thing confirmed at this point is that Starfield remains in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and will release before The Elder Scrolls 6 — on which, Bethesda Softworks has clearly noted that development will not be rushed. Hence, the game remains without a release date )(or even release window) as well.