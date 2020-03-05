Ring of Elysium 03/05/2020 Update Released, Performance Optimizations

Ring of Elysium received some updates for March 05, 2020. This patch is available to download on PC (Steam). You will see that Ring of Elysium 03/05/2020 update is quite a small patch, as it only has some performance optimizations. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added the “Reduce Input Latency” setting. This will reduce the mouse input latency in-game.

Dear Adventurers, welcome to the latest official patch notes for Ring of Elysium. Here are the full details!

Optimized the client’s memory and VRAM usage.

Optimized the size of client updates.

Added the “Reduce Input Latency” setting, enabling this feature will effectively reduce the mouse input latency in-game, but may also reduce frame rates thanks to this Ring of Elysium patch.

Thanks to the feedback and help from enthusiastic players in the competitive community, our client team were able to look into the reasons why ROE has slightly more input latency compared to other games, and we found out a variety of shooters on the market utilizes an Nvidia feature called “Ultra-low latency”.

However, that feature only works under a non-DX12 environment, so our devs swiftly developed a mechanism implementation of that feature into this Ring of Elysium patch, effectively reducing the mouse latency in-game by up to 47% at a very small cost of framerates (about 5%).

It’s worth noting that the “Reduce Input Latency” setting works with both Nvidia and AMD users. Again, we want to express our appreciation to all the amazing feedback from our community, thank you for inspiring us to continuously improve the game, and let’s continue to work together and make ROE a better game!

Take note that Aurora Studio and TCH Scarlet Limited’s Ring of Elysium released on September 19, 2018 for PC.