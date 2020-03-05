New Star Wars Game Called Project Maverick Leaked

An unannounced Star Wars game going by the title of Project Maverick was leaked onto the Playstation store. The European PlayStation Store’s database listing shows the name and an image of the new Star Wars game.

According to the official Twitter account for PSN releases, a game called Star Wars: Project Maverick is in the works. A bot runs the PSN Twitter page which keeps tabs on the PlayStation Network for any upcoming PS4 games or updates. This time around, the bot came up with information that wasn’t meant to be released publically.

A simple title isn’t enough to warrant much attention but the artwork accompanied by the title raises eyebrows. The promotional image showcases an Imperial Star Destroyer along with some X-Wing starfighters. These aircraft suggest that the events of the game will take place in the era of the original Star Wars trilogy.

If we look closer at the image, it appears that the aerial battle is happening around Mustafar. Star Wars fans would know that Mustafar is the desolate planet which was a sanctuary to Darth Vader. The planet first made its appearance in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the third episode in the prequel series. On top of that, the volcanic planet has appeared in animated series as well.

Respawn Entertainment recently put out a job listing on their Linkedin page. The listing was for the position of a sound designer for the studio’s Star Wars team. All fingers pointed towards the development of a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Considering that Fallen Order became Respawn’s best selling game, making a sequel should be a no brainer for the video game company.

However, that new job listing could actually be for Project Maverick. Gematsu reported that the game’s background music has leaked. On top of that, it has a Play Together parameter of ‘5’.

What this means is that the game will probably have a multiplayer mode as well. Some suspected that Project Maverick could be a VR game but the listing suggests otherwise.

All this information indicates that this is a completely new albeit small Star Wars project. It may very well be a spin-off game for Star Wars: Battlefront II. At this point, we don’t have much information to go on. Let’s hope Electronic Arts clears the air with some official news about Star Wars: Project Maverick.