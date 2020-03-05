A new month means new Pokemon Go Field Research tasks as well as a new quest from the Professor to take down Team Rocket. Read our Pokemon Go Shadowy Threat Grows Special Research Guide to complete the tasks and earn rewards.

Pokemon Go Shadowy Threat Grows Special Research

The month of March is no different when it comes to Special Research tasks. In fact, the special tasks remain the same every month its just that their rewards change.

A Shadowy Threat Grows Special Research is a continuation of A Troubling Situation so make sure you have started and completed the previous steps of that task.

Below are all the steps and tasks required to complete Shadowy Threat Research in Pokemon Go.

First Step

Spin Ten PokeStops (Sudowoodo encounter).

Defeat three Team GO Rocket Grunts (500 XP).

Catch One Shadow Pokemon (500 XP).

Reward: 10 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls.

Second Step

Spin a PokeStop three days in a row (750 XP).

Purify five Shadow Pokemon (750 XP).

Win five raids (750 XP).

Reward: 1000 Stardust, 3 Revives, 3 Hyper Potions.

Third Step

In gym battles use six super effective charge moves (1000 XP).

Win three Great League Trainer Battles against another trainer (1000 XP).

Defeat six Team GO Rocket grunts (1000 XP).

Reward: 1,500 Stardust, 5 Pinap Berries, 15 Great Balls.

Fourth Step

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo (1250 XP).

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff (1250 XP).

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra (1250 XP).

Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 3 Golden Razz Berries, 1 Super Rocket Radar.

Fifth Step

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss (2500 Stardust).

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss (1500 XP).

Defeat the Team Go Rocket boss Giovanni (3 Silver Pinap Berries).

Reward: 1 Fast TM, 3,000 Stardust, 1 Charged TM

Sixth Step

This step is basically just you collecting your rewards to complete the tasks.

Complete (2000 XP).

Complete (2000 XP).

Complete (2000 XP).

Reward: 3 Rare Candy ,3 Max Revives, 20 Ultra Balls.