PES 2020 Update 1.09 Released, Data Pack 5

PES 2020 has received Update 1.09. You can now download this patch on PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 / PES 2020 Update 1.09 has some new updates, additions, and various fixes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that there are new and updated Strips and face models thanks to the latest Data Pack 5. Below you will find the complete list of PES 2020 Update 1.09 patch notes.

Updates and Additions: New/updated Strips

New/updated Strips Updates and Additions: New/updated face models

New/updated face models Fixes: An issue where player information was not displayed correctly for players who belong to clubs in the AFC Champions League. Affected information included Characteristics, Skills, Styles, Offensive Tactic and Defensive Tactic in PES 2020.

An issue where player information was not displayed correctly for players who belong to clubs in the AFC Champions League. Affected information included Characteristics, Skills, Styles, Offensive Tactic and Defensive Tactic in PES 2020. Fixes: An issue that occurs where some Scouts on your Wish List do not appear after using [Add from Wish List] during a Scouting Simulation with multiple Scouts.

An issue that occurs where some Scouts on your Wish List do not appear after using [Add from Wish List] during a Scouting Simulation with multiple Scouts. Fixes: An issue where your Advanced Instructions do not save correctly when playing in Matchday events that use Preset Squads.

An issue where your Advanced Instructions do not save correctly when playing in Matchday events that use Preset Squads. Other Updates: A variety of minor adjustments have been made to each mode to improve the overall gaming experience.

This is latest installment of the Konami football video game saga. With a firm commitment to eSports, and with greater realism in the environments, control of the ball and player movements, the 2020 delivery has also decided to bet on the Master League thanks to the integration of real data.

I remind you that PES Productions and Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 released on September 10, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.