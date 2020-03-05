Payday 2 Cartel Business Update Hotfix 2 Is Out, Addressed Sputnik Safe Skins

Payday 2 has received its second hotfix for Cartel Business Update. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Payday 2 Cartel Business Update Hotfix 2 is quite a small update, as there are only two confirmed patch notes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they addressed the recent issues with skins from the sputnik safe and a few annoying crash issues.

After the success of the original, which puts you in the shoes of some robbers and forced you to collab with other players to get out of the different robberies, Overkill tried their luck again with a sequel, which is very continuous in its approach, it is also ambitious, varied, long, and fun. Below you will find the complete list of Payday 2 Cartel Business Update Hotfix 2 patch notes.

Update size: 27.6MB

27.6MB General: Fixed crash or endless loading issue related to Ethan with the winter parka outfit

Fixed crash or endless loading issue related to Ethan with the winter parka outfit General: Revered skins from the Sputnik Safe that got converted into different skins from the same safe

With the Payday 2 update from last week, the Overkill developers started seeing some reports about skins from the Sputnik safe. All skins within the Sputnik safe were given a new id meaning that any skin in this safe would appear as a different Sputnik 3 skin. They have now restored the skin ids and the skins have now returned to the skin they were supposed to be.

We are still experiencing issues with the steam marketplace listings. We recommend not buying or selling any items from the Sputnik Collection until we’ve updated this announcement.

I remind you that Overkill and 505 Games’ Payday 2 released on August 13, 2013 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360; on June 12, 2015 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; and on February 23, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.