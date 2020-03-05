Sony Appoints New Santa Monica Studios Head

Santa Monica Studio recently announced that Yumi Yang, an experienced PlayStation developer, will be the new head of the first party Sony developer. Yang, who has nearly two decades of experience at Santa Monica Studio was appointed after the resignation of former head, Shannon Studstill.

While talking to IGN, Santa Monica Studios appointed a new lead for their studio in Santa Monica. According to a spokesperson, Yumi Yang has had an:

extensive background in product development and heavy involvement across many of Santa Monica Studio’s biggest games

The spokesperson praised Yumi Yang’s achievements over the years attributing the success of God of War (2018) to her oversight:

Her project management prowess and meticulous oversight of 2018’s God of War helped the title fully realize its groundbreaking potential

The spokesperson for the first-party Sony studio went on to say:

After nearly two decades and countless substantial contributions to Santa Monica Studio’s rich legacy, Yumi has the unquestioned respect and trust of her peers. With her vast experience and deep understanding of the studio’s distinct creative DNA, she is perfectly positioned to lead Santa Monica Studio to a bold and exciting future.

Yang first joined that Santa Monica team as a senior producer in 2001. She has spent the last six years as the director of product development at Santa Monica Studio.

Earlier this day, Google announced a new game studio for the Google Stadia platform. The second Stadia studio will be located in California. The objective of this studio is to develop “exclusive games” for Google’s game streaming service. Google chose Shannon Studstill to head their new studio this leaving the doorway open for Yumi Yang.

God of War (2018) was a critical and financial success when it came out. The game received the 2018 Game of the Year award. The reimagining of Kratos was a big risk considering the original games were more hack and slash focused. Yumi Yang and Shannon Studstill both worked on the Santa Monica Studio project and contributed to its success.

With the impending release of Sony’s PS5, Santa Monica Studio is most likely working on a sequel to God of War (2018). Last month, Sony put out a job listing for a senior visual effects artist. The job description includes creating ” jaw-dropping visuals to set the bar”. This definitely does point towards the graphics development of a God of War sequel.

While making an official statement, Santa Monica Studio congratulated Shannon Studstill on her new job. The studio showed confidence in Yumi Yang’s ability to lead the company towards a bright future.