Luigi’s Mansion 3 Version 1.3.0 Is Out, Multiplayer DLC Pack Part 1

Luigi’s Mansion 3 has received some updates in the form of Version 1.3.0. This update is now available to download on Nintendo Switch. You will see that Luigi’s Mansion 3 Version 1.3.0 is a much bigger update than usual, as there are various fixes, and new content. Something else that stands out in this update is that this version unlocks the much-anticipated Multiplayer DLC Pack Part 1.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is the third part of an adventure, action and survival horror saga starring Luigi, Mario’s famous plumber brother. On this occasion, our beloved character must fight and face ghosts and terrors of all kinds while looking to catch them in his new catching backpack. Below you will find some important patch notes regarding Luigi’s Mansion 3 Version 1.3.0.

Games in the ScreamPark can now be played with just one player (this is a practice mode without any opponents).

The following content was added to ScareScraper: Added a 20-floor mode; five new types of rare ghosts will now appear; ghosts will now appear in Defeat the Crows! and Collect the Gold! missions; and added a link to How to Play in the menu.

Added Albums, where players can listen to the game’s BGM. To access Albums, go from Story ? Gallery ? Special Content.

Thanks to this Luigi’s Mansion 3 update, they fixed an issue that prevented Luigi from moving near the door when capturing a Boo in the hallway of the Hotel Shops.

Fixed an issue that prevented Luigi from moving behind a bench in Studio 3 of Paranormal Productions.

Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing after touching the shark fin on the beach of The Spectral Catch.

Added/adjusted the attack pattern of Boolossus.

Fixed an issue in Find the Toads! missions that prevented the Toads from moving and/or being able to enter the portals.

Want more? Here you will find the complete list of Luigi’s Mansion 3 Version 1.3.0 patch notes. I remind you that Next Level Games and Nintendo’s Luigi’s Mansion 3 released on October 31, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.