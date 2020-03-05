The Warlords of New York expansion has brought an unexpected item into the playground, which is the first-ever exotic backpack, Acosta’s Go-Bag. This baby provides so much extra utility that you are going to definitely want it by your side. If you are interested, let us show you How To Get Acosta’s Go-Bag Exotic Backpack in The Division 2.

How To Get Acosta’s Go-Bag Exotic Backpack in The Division 2

The place to find the exotic backpack isn’t always consistent, it is actually a random drop, that you can find anywhere in the world whilst doing activities; before we dive any deeper into that, let’s talk about the bonuses this exotic gives you

One in Hand

Damaging an enemy with a grenade gives a +1 skill tier for 15 seconds. If you are already at skill tier 6, gain an overcharge instead.

Two in the Bag

Provides +1 Armor Kit capacity, +3 grenade capacity, +25 ammo capacity, +10% skill repair, and +10% status effects.

While the exotic backpack is a random drop, there are certain sources with a higher drop chance than others.

Acosta’s Go-Bag can be obtained from killing enemies, opening different caches, or doing basically any activity in the game.

There’s no definitive way of getting it. You can try opening Hyena, Black Tusk or any other caches to obtain the backpack.

However, increasing the global difficulty or playing missions at a higher difficulty will increase the chances of Acosta’s Go-Bag exotic dropping.

It shouldn’t be that hard to get a hold of this magnificent beast, just keep playing the game, and you are bound to obtain one eventually.

The most notable method that has seemed to work for players is opening faction cases with keys. Other than that, roam around, and maybe you’ll get lucky; it’s pretty simple.