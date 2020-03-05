Half-Life: Alyx Locations Take Inspiration From Sofia, Bulgaria

Images have surfaced online suggesting that Valve Corporation’s upcoming VR game, Half-Life: Alyx will have locations similar to Sofia, Bulgaria. These new images showed that Valve is looking to make the VR experience as immersive as possible.

A Reddit user recently revealed some images relating to the locations used in Half-Life: Alyx. These images compare the in-game locations of Valve’s upcoming VR game to real-life locations. Most of these locations resemble the ones found in the capital of Bulgaria, Sofia. Valve corporation seems to have chosen very interesting real-life places to take inspiration from for the upcoming VR game.

Half-Life: Alyx wasn’t something that fans of the franchise expected. The Half-Life games are some of the most iconic and legendary FPS shooter games of all time. The original game made its debut in 1998 and instantly made its places as a revolutionary shooter game. In-game environments were terrifying and perilous while having a great level-design.

In some instances, Players had to come up with smart ways of progressing ahead by manipulating their surroundings. It is as if an amazing first-person shooter game had a love child with Valve’s Portal series. Valve came out with Half-Life 2 in 2004 which was a worthy entry in the franchise and didn’t undermine the original game.

It has been 17 years since the release of the second Half-Life game. Ever since then, Half-Life 3 confirmed memes have been prevalent over the internet. If anything, fans were expecting another first-person shooter game for the Half-Life franchise. Instead, Valve announced a VR game called Half-Life Alyx.

However, something is better than nothing and that definitely applies in this instance. Valve’s upcoming VR game will have a female protagonist called Alyx Vance. The game is set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2.

Virtual Reality games are getting more immersive as developers are adapting to the capabilities of the platform. While the technology has been available for a while, it hasn’t become a mainstay in the gaming ecosystem. Perhaps with upcoming games like Half-Life: Alyx, gamers will start taking VR games more seriously.

Choosing real-life locations for VR games seems like a brilliant idea from Valve Corporation. The in-game environments should definitely feel natural especially after taking inspiration from the beautiful city of Sofia. We are keeping our fingers crossed that this Half-Life VR game doesn’t prove to be an utter disappointment.

Valve Corporation is set to release Half-Life: Alyx for Microsoft Windows on March 23, 2020.