Final Fantasy VII Remake Producer Comments On The Future Of Parasite Eve

The producer of Capcom’s Final Fantasy VII Remake recently had something to say about the Parasite Eve franchise. According to him, Parasite Eve may still have a future ahead of it.

Yoshinori Kitase is currently the producer for the Final Fantasy VII Remake but he also produced the third Parasite Eve game called The 3rd Birthday. According to Twinfinite, Kitase recently spoke with pro-wrestler Kenny Omega about the Parasite Eve games. The Final Fantasy VII Remake producer showed his adoration for the characters of the action RPG survival horror franchise especially Ayia Brea:

Yes, that’s right, I worked on The 3rd Birthday for PSP. The characters are very interesting and deep, especially Aya Brea.

When talking about the future of the Parasite Eve franchise, Kitase stated:

I don’t know of any plans right now, but it would be a waste not to use these characters.

If you are unaware of the Parasite Eve series, these games belong to the action survival horror genre. Square Enix released the first game in 1998 for the PS1. One year after that, a sequel was released to the original game.

After eleven long years, Square Enix released the third installment called The 3rd Birthday. The game was released for the PlayStation Portable and received mostly favorable reviews. Following that, we have heard nothing about another game in the franchise. It is as if Square Enix has forgotten about the action RPG survival horror series.

Fans speculate that the question about the franchise was pre-planned. The topic was supposedly brought up because Square Enix wanted to let the fans know that the franchise isn’t dead. But this is just conjecture. Yoshinori Kitase certainly believes that the characters in the series are too interesting and developed to go to waste.

Capcom recently released The Final Fantasy VII Remake demo. Kitase’s latest endeavor as a producer has certainly received a lot of attention from fans. Hopefully, Square Enix resurrects the Parasite Eve series with Kitase involved in some form.