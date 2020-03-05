Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Didn’t Reveal Complete Chapter 1 Content, Free-Roaming Will Have Big Scale

Three days ago, Square Enix released a demo for their upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake. Looks like the demo doesn’t include all the content from chapter 1.

According to the Completionist, we haven’t seen all of the content for the first chapter of the game. Some of the chapter’s content was left out for the sake of the story of the game.

It also seems like the free-roaming aspects of the game will have a much larger scale than expected. According to a report from a translator of the game, a quote mentions some relevant info for the game’s free-roaming feature:

This game is bigger than what I was expecting in terms of free-roaming.

The original post was deleted so this info may be inaccurate. You should definitely take this with a grain of salt. The demo for the Final Fantasy VII Remake showcased the gameplay and capabilities of the game. However, Square Enix stated that the demo does not represent the final version of the game. This means that the finished products will be subject to changes.

The Final Fantasy games are a Japanese science-fantasy media franchise owned and developed by Square Enix and created by Hironobu Sakaguchi. The game sees the protagonist known as Cloud battling enemies with an enormous sword. The Final Fantasy franchise has a 22-year-old history behind it.

In its glory days, the franchise garnered a massive following. However, the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake hopes to target new players and make it easy for them to try out a Final Fantasy game.

Recently, Square Enix stuck a deal with Butterfinger. You could be eligible for the DLC of the game if you bought some chocolate bars. The marketing strategy for this game has been top-notch.

We surely hope that the demo didn’t reveal too much and there is in fact a lot of chapter 1 content not seen yet. If the reports relating to the free-roam aspects are correct, we are definitely in for a fantastic gaming experience. However, these reports have no official evidence supporting them so consider these as rumors.

Final Fantasy VII remake is set to arrive on April 10, 2020, on the PlayStation 4.