Final Fantasy 7 Remake Challenges Resulted In Many Changes

There are a lot of hurdles to jump in development of any game, but recently Square Enix’s staff have known that more than anyone. According to the game’s directors, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake challenges that were presented to them have resulted in many changes made to the game before launch.

In an interview with VG247, the game’s leaders, producer Yoshinori Kitase and Naoki Hamaguchi, talked about all of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake challenges that they faced over the course of developing the game, which included adding content, cutting it, and even what to do with Red XIII.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be taking place entirely in Midgar, which is essentially only the first act of the original game where most of the party is introduced and where the Shinra Corporation is the primary antagonist. However, the entire game taking place there necessitated changes.

Midgar will be getting drastically expanded in the Remake, as players were never really able to experience it for themselves in the original game. Players will be able to travel all over the city, ranging from the slums to the top portion of the city on top of its enormous plate.

Each of these areas, both above and below, will have their own distinct cultures and looks to make Midgar look much larger than it originally was. But with all of that new space, more content will be there as well. There will be a lot of new locations and new people as well.

Summons are also being added to gameplay despite not even being available for the entirety of Midgar. We’ve seen multiple ones in various trailers and gameplay, including Choco/Mog, Leviathan, and Ifrit, though there’s no telling what others might be available.

However, all of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake challenges will be leaving us with a slight hole in our hearts, especially those who are close to everyone’s favorite research specimen, Red XIII. Red enters the original Final Fantasy game at the tail end of Midgar, which will undoubtedly be close to the endgame of Remake.

So the question there was, how to incorporate Red XIII into the game. While he won’t be a fully-fledged member of the party yet, players will still get to see Red fight in the final segments of the game as a guest party member, using all of his old moves, too.

You’ll be able to see everything that got added to Final Fantasy 7 when the Remake comes out on April 10 exclusively for the Playstation 4.