Dreams Update 2.06 Is Live, Welcome Garden Art Pack

Dreams has received Update 2.06. You can now download this patch only on PlayStation 4. You will find that Dreams Update 2.06 is quite a small update, as the download and install size is only 104 MB. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added The Welcome Garden Art Pack which contains more than 40 sculptures and they also added a green online indicator.

Dreams is an ambitious game developed by Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The devs took the maximum of creativity as a playable stronghold of Little Big Planet to a new level, presenting us with absolute freedom to experience and create worlds in three dimensions where you can play and enjoy. Below you will find the complete list of Dreams Update 2.06 patch notes.

Our first new art pack: The Welcome Garden Art Pack contains more than 40 sculptures which will sit nicely alongside any content from the Welcome Home theme. Use them to spruce up your homespace, stamp into your own creations, or remix into something completely new, thanks to this Dreams patch.

Community Jam Collections: We've added support for specifying a collection to use with a Community Jam. This means a better starting point for folks who want to enter but don't quite know where to begin.

Online Indicator: A green dot next to a dreamer's name indicates they are online.

New: Most Used Creation now in the Impy Awards playlists thanks to this Dreams patch.

Updated: Various tweaks and improvements to the Community Jam UI.

Fixed: Issue where the notifications feed would return to the start of the list after viewing one.

Issue where the notifications feed would return to the start of the list after viewing one. Other: Minor tweaks and improvements.

I remind you that Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Dreams released on February 14, 2020.