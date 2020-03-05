Dota Underlords ClientVersion 393 Released, Hot Crawlfix

Dota Underlords has received some hotfixes in the form of ClientVersion 393. This hotfix is now available to download on PC (Steam), Android, and iOS. You will see that Dota Underlords ClientVersion 393 is quite a small hotfix, as it only has a few fixes and improvements. Something else that stands out in this hotfix is that they fixed the Spooky Fog win streak rendering incorrectly.

Based on the popular DOTA Auto Chess mod, Valve launched with Dota Underlords. In this game fans face other opponents in battles that include growing, building, combining and improving the level of a team in a battle for the dominance of the city. Below you will see the complete list of Dota Underlords ClientVersion 393 patch notes.

Fixed City Crawl progress being shown incorrectly in the client when switching from one device to another.

Fixed Jull Tier 5 units challenge. Again.

Smashed another particle crash into tiny particles.

Further work in this Dota Underlords update avoiding out-of-memory crashes on low-memory mobile devices.

Fixed missing barrels in a Jull victory animation.

Fixed Spooky Fog win streak rendering incorrectly.

Added a keybind for board sprays (default “B”).

Misc UI fixes.

A few days ago, another important hotfix was also released for this game. You will find that Dota Underlords A Bristly Hotfix is also quite a small patch, as it has a few changes, some bug fixes, and improvements here and there. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed issues where Spectate could show up on Post-Match screen of bot game and they fixed Battle Pass purchase issues.

Take note that Valve’s Dota Underlords released as a free-to-play game in early access on June 20, 2019. The game officially released on February 25, 2020 for Android, iOS, and PC (Steam).