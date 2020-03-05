CSGO 03/04/2020 Update Is Out, Miscellaneous Fixes

CSGO has received 03/04/2020 Update. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 03/04/2020 Update only has a few miscellaneous fixes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they updated Diamond Operation Coin materials, fixed several respawn-related bugs in the Co-op Strike mission, and fixed a UI error in workshop maps. Below you will find the complete list of CSGO 03/04/2020 Update patch notes.

Updated Diamond Operation Coin materials.

Fixed several respawn-related bugs in the Co-op Strike mission.

Fixed a bug in exploding barrels sometimes awarding multiple points towards mission progress.

Fixed a UI error showing negative number of missions for Diamond Operation Coin owners.

Fixed a UI error in workshop maps.

Updated Mac-10 texture UVs for Inferno 2019 Collection.

