Apex Legends Update 1.32 Is Out, Optimizations And Bug Fixes

Apex Legends has received Update 1.32. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Apex Legends Update 1.32 is quite a small patch, as there are only some minor optimizations and bug fixes. The download and install size of this patch is about 366 MB for PlayStation 4.

Take note that depending on your platform, the downloads size may differ. Below you will find the complete list of Apex Legends Update 1.32 patch notes.

Stability improvements.

Minor optimizations and bug fixes.

Apex Legends is a battle royale free to play game by Respawn set in the futuristic and sci-fi universe of Titanfall. In this way, you have to form an assault group with other users and face a huge map against 60 players to see who is victorious.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Apex Legends Update 1.31 is quite a big patch, as there are tweaks, bug fixes, various improvements, and adjustments. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added the new System Override Event that runs from March 3rd to the 17th, and they reduced the intensity of muzzle flash while aiming down the sight for all weapons except shotties and snipers.

In Update 1.31 they also changed up the Heirloom system to make it easier for you to acquire the heirloom you want. Instead of an entire Heirloom set dropping at once, you’ll now receive Heirloom shards. You can then use those shards to pick the exact Heirloom set you’d like. The shards will have the same drop rate as the previous system, so that after 500 Apex Packs, you will have enough Heirloom Shards to obtain an Heirloom set from the Heirloom shop.

I remind you that Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends released on February 4, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.