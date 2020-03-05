7 Days to Die Alpha 18.4 Is Live, Bug Fixes And Improvements

7 Days to Die has received Alpha 18.4. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that 7 Days to Die Alpha 18.4 has quite a few great bug fixes and improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that Dyes on junk turrets now display the color when placed on the ground and changing time with commands or time slider now recalculates the blood moon day.

This is an open-world survival game that combines defense dynamics with towers, terror and role-playing, allowing you to collect items, craft, mine and fight. This tells you the story of a ruined Earth where you will have to survive. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding 7 Days to Die Alpha 18.4.

Dyes on junk turrets now display the color when placed on the ground

Debugshot command now also reports perks, books, and schematics for forum reporting and testing (creates .csv file in screenshot folder)

Toggling of local player ignored by AI using left shift+keypad* key

Spectator Mode for admins. Use “sm” command in console

Thanks to this 7 Days to Die patch, rotate back is assigned to tapping “Reload”

Changing time with commands or time slider now recalculates the blood moon day

Rebind “Accelerate” and “Reverse” to trigger buttons

Bind horn to D-Pad Right

Localization now includes community feedback

Initial saving of a new prefab is properly localized now

Localized distance and coordinate designations

Tooltip names of items will no longer be displayed off screen

Thanks to this 7 Days to Die patch, UI label sizes fixed to fit visual layout (skill dialogs)

Quest Chain Rewards “NONE” is localized

“Required” for campfire and forge recipes is now localized

Batter Up Vol 7 name and description are correct again

Loading screen before main menu is now localized

Here you will find the complete list of 7 Days to Die Alpha 18.4 patch notes. I remind you that The Fun Pimps Entertainment’s 7 Days to Die released on December 13, 2013 for Microsoft Windows and OS X; November 22, 2014 for Linux; and on June 28, 2016 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.