25 Minutes Of Resident Evil 3 Remake Gameplay Footage Shown On Official Livestream

Capcom just hosted its first official live stream showcasing 25 minutes of Resident Evil 3 remake gameplay footage. This allowed fans to get an even closer look at the upcoming Resident Evil title.

The stream takes the viewers through the beginning of the game. The gameplay features Jill Valentine’s dodge mechanic. If you dodge at the perfect moment, the game will slow down rewarding the player with ample time to fire at the zombies and creatures. During the stream, we also got to look at some of the streets of Racoon City after the T-virus outbreak. The gameplay shows Jill wandering through empty shops and alleyways filled with zombies.

About seven minutes into the stream, the action starts. There is a good 20 minutes of fighting and surviving in the gameplay footage. Capcom made sure not to include any gameplay which could give away major spoilers. If you are spoiler-sensitive, there is nothing in this Resident Evil 3 remake gameplay footage that hasn’t already been revealed yet.

The gameplay footage reminds us of the Resident Evil 2 remake. The level design and the AI for the zombies do seem similar to the previous game. The addition of the dodge mechanic is something new and looks like it will fit perfectly into the game.

We didn’t get to see Nemesis or any other major boss fights in the footage even though screenshots of these creatures leaked recently.

The Resident Evil 3 remake is Capcom’s most anticipated Resident Evil game yet. After the success of the Resident Evil 2 remake, it seemed obvious that the original Resident Evil 3 would be getting the same treatment.

Capcom has been on a roll recently when it comes to reinvigorating the Resident Evil franchise.

Mr. X in the Resident Evil 2 remake was terrifying but it looks like Nemesis is all set to surpass that monstrosity.

In the original game, it felt like Nemesis could pop up out of nowhere and attack you. With the graphical improvements and third-person perspective of the remake, Nemesis may be more dangerous and terrifying than ever.

The game is less than a month away and the wait is almost over. Capcom is set to release the Resident Evil 3 remake on April 3, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the PC.