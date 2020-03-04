A Watch Dogs Mod Makes The Game Look Like A Next-Gen Title

A Watch Dogs mod by a German modder takes the graphical appearance of the game to a whole new level. With the use of the ray tracing technology and some reshading, the Ubisoft Montreal game looks like a next-gen title.

Ubisoft Montreal released Watch Dogs in 2014. Players were disappointed by the game’s massive graphics downgrade. The game was an above-average open-world adventure game but its graphics seemed better in its E3 trailer. When the game came out, the graphical fidelity of the game had certainly taken a nosedive compared to what we got with the trailer.

A German modder and Youtuber Digital Dreams took up the responsibility of upgrading the game’s graphics. The mod makes it look like the game is about to be released for a next-gen console. The modder used his own reshader for in Watch Dogs for natural lighting. He went on to add more effects and employed a beta version of Ray tracing.

Digital Dreams is known for upscaling the graphics of other games as well. You can easily download the mod from the nexusmods website. The modder even provides a guide for the installation of the mod. According to the modder, the game looks even better than when it first made its appearance in the E3 trailer.

Watch Dogs is a franchise that incorporates elements from hacking with an open-world sandbox environment. The first game had an interesting concept but unfortunately, the main character wasn’t very relatable. The protagonist Aiden Pierce wasn’t as memorable of a character and thus the game wasn’t as impactful as it could have been.

Following that, Ubisoft Montreal released Watch Dogs 2 in 2016 which brought more levity and humor to the franchise. The sequel fixed the issues of the original game and got a much better reception. The underground hacking culture was portrayed in a more fun and colorful way in the second game which fans welcomed.

This third installment in the franchise, Watch Dogs: Legion was recently pushed back to March 6, 2020. With the latest Watch Dogs game soon to be upon us, this Watch Dogs mod may actually give the upcoming game a run for its money. Playing the original game with the mod may actually be the perfect way to prepare for the release of Watch Dogs: Legion. Let us make it clear that we do not encourage modding and you can enjoy the mod at your own risk.