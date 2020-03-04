Valve Suggests Playing Episode 2 Before Half-Life: Alyx

Half-Life: Alyx may not have been how fans would have wanted Valve to bring back the iconic franchise after all of these years. However, make no mistake, the game, while being virtual reality, should still be seen (and respected) as a mainline entry in the franchise according to the developer.

Speaking with Game Informer in a recent interview, co-developer Robin Walker stated that Half-Life: Alyx pushes the main story forward despite being a prequel. The narrative and content were both prioritized to be “relative” to the rest of the installments that have released so far. Hence, Half-Life: Alyx has an important part to play overall since the game serves as another piece of the puzzle.

Half-Life: Alyx is a full-fledged entry in the Half-Life series, both in terms of the sheer amount of content as well as the importance and substance of its narrative relative to the rest of the series. It’s a critical part of the larger story, and it does push that story forward.

Episode 2 was the last installment to release in 2007 before the franchise was seemingly shelved by Valve. At the end of that storyline, Alyx lost her father Eli as she escaped with Gordon to find Dr. Mossman. Her follow-up to the loss was never revealed since Episode 3 — Half-Life 3 — never saw the light of day. While Walker refrained from mentioning if Half-Life: Alyx would somehow bring closure to the missing episode, he did suggest that playing Episode 2 beforehand would be a good idea.

It’s not a bad idea for players to have refreshed themselves on the events of Episode 2 before starting Half-Life: Alyx.

As for Half-Life 3, Valve is still not ready to admit defeat. Walker noted that many of the staffers who worked on Half-Life: Alyx have previously been involved with Half-Life 2. There are some newcomers as well. As such, the franchise has a special place at Valve and the developer would love to return with future installments.

We absolutely see Half-Life: Alyx as our return to this world, not the end of it.

Half-Life: Alyx releases on March 23, 2020, and will have Alyx breaking into the Citadel to steal a powerful weapon — all in order to save the planet.