Tropico 6 Update 8 Is Out, Edificio de Estacionamientos

Tropico 6 has received Update 8. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Tropico 6 Update 8 has improved parking decks and corresponding pathfinding, as well as general improvements, balancing changes and bug fixes for both the main game and DLC. Something else that stands out in this patch is that there is now a chance of pirate attacks during the colonial era to make military in this era by far much more meaningful.

Win/lose reasons (ie. On-screen messages) have been removed from all singleplayer modes

Fixed an issue where the trait “Pyromaniac” was not unlocked properly

Fixed an issue where road placement could lead to strange results (eg. glitches into mountains)

Thanks to this Tropico 6 patch, the option “Pause during construction” now also affects road placement

Fixed an issue where loading a tutorial save game changed the era to colonial era

Fixed several issues where duplicated buildings showed incorrect status information

Fixed an issue where some military buildings were still sending troops even after changing the constitution to pacifist state

Fixed an issue where the airport showed an active metro sign without upgrade

Fixed an issue where the fishing ground overlay showed incorrect information

Thanks to this Tropico 6 patch, they fixed an issue where the fertility overlay could show misleading information

Fixed occasions where the game showed wrong win/lose messaging

Fixed an issue where tasks were not completed even when the conditions were exactly met

(eg. 69/69 Beauty)

(eg. 69/69 Beauty) Fixed placement issues where it was possible to place two houses, but not one bunkhouse

Both belonging stations of a Teleferic station now show correct staffing information

Here you will find the complete list of Tropico 6 Update 8 patch notes. I remind you that Limbic Entertainment’s Tropico 6 released on March 2019 for PC, and September 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.