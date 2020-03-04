The Division 2 Warlords of New York Two Bridges SHD Cache Locations Guide

In the post-apocalyptic re-visit to New York in the new expansion of Division 2: Warlords of New York, you will find more collectibles to locate throughout the map. Most of these are a bit tricky to get to, especially the SHD Tech Caches, which is why we are here to guide you to each of The Division 2 Warlords of New York Two Bridges SHD Cache Locations.

The Division 2 Warlords of New York Two Bridges SHD Tech Cache Locations

Like other regions such as Battery Park and Financial District, Two Bridges area also has a total of 5 SHD Tech caches that you can collect and use to upgrade your character in both New York and Washington.

SHD Tech Cache #1

Head to the North-Western part of the Two Bridges region and locate the large rectangle building. Enter through the main lobby and make your way to the elevators.

Open the elevator door and take the rope to the left to go to the first floor of the building. This is where you will find the SHD tech cache.

SHD Tech Cache #2

Go to the South-Western part of the Two Bridges region towards the shore, and go up the stairs to the docks where you will find the cache on the extended part of the dock broken and submerged in water.

SHD Tech Cache #3

Head to the Chinese supermarket, to the North High School; enter from the left and shoot at the climbing rope so you can climb it. Get up to the roof and you will be able to see the cache next to a box.

SHD Tech Cache #4

The fourth cache can be found towards the center of this region; north of the supermarket we were previously at. Here, from the main intersection, go to the right side of the red building.

Take the stairs up and shoot the rope to lower it; and get to the top of the building. Get to the other side by parkouring your way through the vents and get the cache.

SHD Tech Cache #5

The final cache of the Two Bridges region can be found on the East side of this region. Head to the parking area and climb up the platform find on the right.

Shoot the climbing rope and go to the top. Run around the tower and drop down, where you will find the cache next to the fans.