The Division 2 Warlords of New York Leveling System Guide

Warlords of New York is the newest expansion for The Division 2. You will be sent to Lower Manhattan to search for Aaron Keener and his collection of rogue recruits. This expansion has brought with it a ton of new changes, which include a whole new leveling system. Our guide will explain this new The Division 2 Warlords of New York Leveling System in detail.

This sudden change may initially seem alienating and complicated to players but it is actually quite easy to figure out. This guide will explain how the new leveling system currently works.

The Division 2 Warlords of New York Leveling System

The leveling system initially worked like this; you’d level up as you play and by the time you reached level 30, you will enter the endgame. In this, you start off at World Tier 1 and have to make your way towards World Tier 5 while leveling up your gear at the cap of 500 points.

The New gear score cap of 515 is among the changes in this expansion. Although the overall system will remain similar to what came before, you will now have to grind to level up if you’re in Washington and playing year one.

New Leveling System

Once you start the expansion, you will be immediately be reverted to level 30, which is where you leave off the campaign. The level cap is 40, which you can reach while playing the new campaign. Your gear score in Washington will be replaced by this new level system.

Warlords of New York has its own endgame and own leveling system at level 40. SHD levels will replace Field Proficiency and you will gain new abilities in this system that allows them to level up their power beyond the Level 40 Cap.

There are a few balance issues however since level 30 players can’t join a level 40 activity, but this is not the case vice versa.

Pre-order Bonuses

Pre-ordering the expansion gets you one free boost to bring any character to Level 30. These can be purchased from the in-game store. This allows new players to enjoy the new expansion without having to grind their way through the campaign first.

Early pre-orders will also be provided with a bonus level 40 weapon and some clothing.