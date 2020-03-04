The Division 2 Warlords of New York Battery Park SHD Cache Locations Guide

In The Division 2 expansion pack, along with new missions and locations, there are many new collectibles for players to find and collect. Amongst these collectibles, there are SHD tech caches which are very useful. In this guide, we will tell you all The Division 2 Warlords of New York Battery Park SHD Cache Locations.

The Division 2 Warlords of New York Battery Park SHD Tech Cache Locations

Below are the 5 SHD Tech cache locations in Battery Park area of New York. You can collect these caches and then use them to unlock upgrades for your characters in both Washington and New York.

SHD Tech #1

In the Battery Park region, you will find a white Bakers truck that you can climb to reach the platform above it. Climb the rope that will take you to the rooftop and then continue forward to drop down in the area below.

Now you need to head to the far end and turn right where a narrow alley will take you to another area to climb stairs. Up at the top, you will find the SHD Tech Cache.

SHD Tech #2

This SHD cache can be found west part of the Battery park. You will find the area fenced with a padlock. Shoot the padlock and then shoot for the rope that will straight up.

Climb with the help of the rope to reach the top, and you will find the SHD Tech cache straight ahead.

SHD Tech #3

This item can be found near the Vale Arms Hotels, where you will find a truck next to the Laundromat sign. Climb the truck and then onto the platform above it.

Now you need to turn right and then take the rope leading you straight to the SHD Tech cache.

SHD Tech #4

This can be found in the west part of this region, where you will have to fight a lot of enemies. You can ignore them and then run inside the building to climb the stairs leading you to the first floor.

The SHD cache will be inside the room, right next to a dead body.

SHD Tech #5

For the last SHD Tech cache, you have to go to the south of Battery Park. There will be a large white building near the water. You need to head to the backside of the building near the shore where the SHD will be on an AC unit.