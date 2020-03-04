Rumor Says Playstation Now Expansion Coming, Includes Romania, India, Australia, Turkey, New Zealand, More

A recent Reddit post on the official Playstation Now subreddit has brought up the possibility that a Playstation Now expansion might be coming. The service will apparently be expanding to many countries like Romania, India, Australia, New Zealand, and Turkey, and possibly even more than that. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Playstation Now is Playstation’s version of Xbox Game Pass, though it came out years before. At the same time, it’s not been in very many regions, mainly limited to North America and most of Europe, though obviously the service is also available in Japan.

While there hasn’t been any indication from Sony that a Playstation Now expansion is actually coming, the rumor mill has brought up a number of pieces of “evidence” to support its claim. Mainly, that the option to buy Playstation Now was on the Romanian store, but not actually available yet.

If this turns out to be true, it might be that Playstation expanding the operations of Playstation Now in order to make way for a hopeful explosion of popularity with the Playstation 5. They’re likely also trying to catch up to Xbox Game Pass.

While Playstation Now is limited mainly to North America and Europe, Game Pass is available in both Americas, the Middle East, the vast majority of Europe, South Africa, and various Asian countries. Considering the success Game Pass has had, the Playstation Now expansion might be intended to start putting up more of a fight.

At the same time, there’s also a possibility that the rumor has nothing to it. If Playstation actually is planning an enormous expansion to Playstation Now’s availability then they would have likely announced it, unless they were waiting for a better time.

Either way, if it is true then hopefully it will give Game Pass some competition in the coming months. But again, we’ll have to wait until Sony and Playstation make an actual announcement about a Playstation Now expansion.