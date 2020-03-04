This is simplified guide to tackling the Tier 5 raid boss, the Thundurus. If you are interested in defeating Thundurus, continue to read this Pokemon Go Thundurus Raid Counters Guide.

Thundurus can have a max raid CP of 46044, it is an electric and flying type Pokemon, and has two forms. We will be dealing with only one form, “the incarnate form” as the other hasn’t been announced for the game just yet. We will be looking at counters that best enable player to take down this Pokemon.

The Thundurus raid will be available from March 2nd onwards. While it is quite possible to take down this legendary Pokemon with the 3 trainers, it is advisable however for both ease and higher chance of success to use at least 4 or more high-level trainers or at least 7 or more low-level trainers.

If you want to catch this Pokemon and claim it for yourself you need to meet the following requirements:

861 – 1911 CP at Level 20, no weather boost

at Level 20, no weather boost 2326 – 2389 CP at Level 25 with Windy and Rainy weather boost

This Pokemon is only weak against rock and ice-type Pokemon, so it is advisable to use the following in your lineup:

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with Smack Down and Rock Slide Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

with Frost Breath and Avalanche Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with Smack Down and Rock Slide Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with Powder Snow and Avalanche Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

with Smack Down and Stone Edge Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

To further aid you in the battle you can use the weather to boost your Pokemons. Weather boosts can be used to achieve this, just keep in mind that rainy weather improves electricity type Pokemon so avoid rainy weather and cloudy weather boosts rock type Pokemon.

The best moves that the Thundurus has in its roaster are Thunder Shock and Thunder, these have a high attack stat. these can be used once you have captured Thundurus as your Pokemon. Though powerful it is limited by the small move set and not great in PvE matches.

An end date for the raids has not been announced yet!