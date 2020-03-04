March is officially underway, and there are a ton of events lined up for Pokemon Go this month, including the debut of the Legendary Thundurus. A new month also means a new set of Field Research tasks, and if you can complete enough of them, you’ll earn an encounter with another new Gen 5 Pokemon. Read on for our complete Pokemon Go March 2020 Field Research guide.
Pokemon Go March 2020 Field Research
Pokemon Go’s research quests are split into two categories:
- Field Research tasks
- Research Breakthroughs
Let us have a look at both of them step by step.
Research Breakthrough
The first Field Research task you complete each day will net you a stamp. When you reach the seventh stamped day you’ll unlock a Research Breakthrough, represented on the screen by the big wrapped-up parcel from Professor Willow.
This month’s Research Breakthrough reward is Ferroseed, a Steel/Grass type originally introduced in Pokemon Black and White. Ferroseed’s evolved form, Ferrothorn, is a great Pokemon to have for PvP battles, so you’ll want to catch as many as you can this month.
Field Research Tasks
Field Research tasks are distributed via Poke Stops. You’ll receive a task when you spin the Photo Disc, and each one you complete will give you rewards, which can range from helpful items like Poke Balls and berries to encounters with certain Pokemon.
The Field Research tasks you receive from Poke Stops will be randomly drawn from a larger pool so we actually don’t know which one you will be getting.
You can have up to three active Field Research tasks at a time, but you are free to remove any task that you may be having trouble with and receive a different one from another PokeStop.
Generally speaking, you’ll want to aim to complete at least one quest per day in order to work towards your research breakthrough.
Field research quests might ask you to battle in a raid, battle in a gym, hatch Pokemon eggs, and catch certain Pokemon types or even spin Pokestops and these are just a few examples. Sometimes a task will reward you with the items, but other times you’ll be rewarded with a rare Pokemon encounter.
Field research tasks are the only way to encounter and catch Spinda, for instance. The encounter with a Spinda you need to catch one only comes as the result of a Poke ball-throwing related field research mission. As an aside, these encounters are really useful since Pokemon encountered in this way can’t flee.
You can see the updated list of Pokemon Go’s Field Research tasks–along with the possible rewards below:
|Field Research Task
|Rewards
|Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost
|Poliwag or Vulpix encounter; 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
|Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather boost
|500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
|Catch 3 Grass-, Fire-, or Ground-type Pokemon
|Hoppip encounter
|Catch 7 different species of Grass-type Pokemon
|3 Rare Candies
|Catch 5 Fire-type Pokemon
|Torchic encounter
|Catch 10 Pokemon
|Magikarp encounter; 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
|Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon
|500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
|Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon
|500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
|Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon
|Dratini encounter; 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
|Catch a Ditto
|1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
Battling Tasks
|Field Research Tasks
|Rewards
|Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts
|Growlithe encounter
|Battle in a Raid
|Pinsir encounter; 200 Stardust, 5 Nanab Berries, 5 Potions, or 2 Revives
|Battle in a Gym
|Mankey encounter; 200 Stardust, 5 Nanab Berries, 5 Potions, or 2 Revives
|Battle another trainer
|Mankey encounter
|Win a Gym battle
|Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter; 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives
|Battle in a Gym 5 times
|Machop encounter; 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives
|Use a super-effective Charged Attack in a Gym battle
|500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives
|Use a super-effective Charged Attack in 7 Gym battles
|Electabuzz encounter; 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives, or 1 Max Revive
|Win 5 Raids
|Aerodactyl encounter
|Win a level 3 or higher Raid
|Kabuto or Omanyte encounter; 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives, or 1 Max Revive
|Win 3 Gym battles
|Jynx encounter; 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives, or 1 Max Revive
|Win a Raid
|500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives
|Win 3 Raids
|1,500 Stardust, 3 Max Potions, 8 Revives, or 3 Max Revives
Throwing Tasks
|Field Research Task
|Rewards
|Make 3 Great throws
|Gastly, Anorith, or Lileep encounter; 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
|Make 5 Nice throws
|Voltorb encounter; 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
|Make 3 Nice throws in a row
|500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
|Make 3 Great throws in a row
|Onix encounter; 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls
|Make 3 Great curveball throws
|1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls
|Make 3 Great curveball throws in a row
|1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
|Make 5 Great curveball throws in a row
|Spinda encounter
|Make an Excellent throw
|500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
|Make 3 Excellent throws in a row
|Larvitar encounter
|Make 5 curveball throws in a row
|500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
|Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row
|200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Hatching Tasks
|Field Research Task
|Rewards
|Hatch an Egg
|Exeggcute encounter; 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
|Hatch 3 Eggs
|Magmar encounter; 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls
|Hatch 5 Eggs
|Chansey encounter
|Hatch 7 Eggs
|1 Mossy Lure
Misc. Tasks
|Field Research Task
|Rewards
|Transfer 3 Pokemon
|Diglett encounter
|Trade a Pokemon
|Tangela encounter
|Evolve a Pokemon
|Gloom or Eevee encounter
|Power up Pokemon 5 times
|Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter
|Send 10 Gifts to friends
|Gligar encounter
|Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms
|200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, 5 Silver Pinap Berries, or 5 Poke Balls
Buddy Tasks
|Field Research Task
|Rewards
|Take a Snapshot of your Buddy
|Sunkern encounter
|Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy
|Cherrim encounter