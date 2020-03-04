March is officially underway, and there are a ton of events lined up for Pokemon Go this month, including the debut of the Legendary Thundurus. A new month also means a new set of Field Research tasks, and if you can complete enough of them, you’ll earn an encounter with another new Gen 5 Pokemon. Read on for our complete Pokemon Go March 2020 Field Research guide.

Pokemon Go’s research quests are split into two categories:

Field Research tasks

Research Breakthroughs

Let us have a look at both of them step by step.

Research Breakthrough

The first Field Research task you complete each day will net you a stamp. When you reach the seventh stamped day you’ll unlock a Research Breakthrough, represented on the screen by the big wrapped-up parcel from Professor Willow.

This month’s Research Breakthrough reward is Ferroseed, a Steel/Grass type originally introduced in Pokemon Black and White. Ferroseed’s evolved form, Ferrothorn, is a great Pokemon to have for PvP battles, so you’ll want to catch as many as you can this month.

Field Research Tasks

Field Research tasks are distributed via Poke Stops. You’ll receive a task when you spin the Photo Disc, and each one you complete will give you rewards, which can range from helpful items like Poke Balls and berries to encounters with certain Pokemon.

The Field Research tasks you receive from Poke Stops will be randomly drawn from a larger pool so we actually don’t know which one you will be getting.

You can have up to three active Field Research tasks at a time, but you are free to remove any task that you may be having trouble with and receive a different one from another PokeStop.

Generally speaking, you’ll want to aim to complete at least one quest per day in order to work towards your research breakthrough.

Field research quests might ask you to battle in a raid, battle in a gym, hatch Pokemon eggs, and catch certain Pokemon types or even spin Pokestops and these are just a few examples. Sometimes a task will reward you with the items, but other times you’ll be rewarded with a rare Pokemon encounter.

Field research tasks are the only way to encounter and catch Spinda, for instance. The encounter with a Spinda you need to catch one only comes as the result of a Poke ball-throwing related field research mission. As an aside, these encounters are really useful since Pokemon encountered in this way can’t flee.

You can see the updated list of Pokemon Go’s Field Research tasks–along with the possible rewards below:

Field Research Task Rewards Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost Poliwag or Vulpix encounter; 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather boost 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 3 Grass-, Fire-, or Ground-type Pokemon Hoppip encounter Catch 7 different species of Grass-type Pokemon 3 Rare Candies Catch 5 Fire-type Pokemon Torchic encounter Catch 10 Pokemon Magikarp encounter; 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon Dratini encounter; 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls Catch a Ditto 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Battling Tasks

Field Research Tasks Rewards Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts Growlithe encounter Battle in a Raid Pinsir encounter; 200 Stardust, 5 Nanab Berries, 5 Potions, or 2 Revives Battle in a Gym Mankey encounter; 200 Stardust, 5 Nanab Berries, 5 Potions, or 2 Revives Battle another trainer Mankey encounter Win a Gym battle Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter; 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives Battle in a Gym 5 times Machop encounter; 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives Use a super-effective Charged Attack in a Gym battle 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives Use a super-effective Charged Attack in 7 Gym battles Electabuzz encounter; 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives, or 1 Max Revive Win 5 Raids Aerodactyl encounter Win a level 3 or higher Raid Kabuto or Omanyte encounter; 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives, or 1 Max Revive Win 3 Gym battles Jynx encounter; 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives, or 1 Max Revive Win a Raid 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives Win 3 Raids 1,500 Stardust, 3 Max Potions, 8 Revives, or 3 Max Revives

Throwing Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Make 3 Great throws Gastly, Anorith, or Lileep encounter; 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Make 5 Nice throws Voltorb encounter; 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Make 3 Nice throws in a row 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great throws in a row Onix encounter; 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great curveball throws 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great curveball throws in a row 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls Make 5 Great curveball throws in a row Spinda encounter Make an Excellent throw 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls Make 3 Excellent throws in a row Larvitar encounter Make 5 curveball throws in a row 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Hatching Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Hatch an Egg Exeggcute encounter; 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Hatch 3 Eggs Magmar encounter; 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls Hatch 5 Eggs Chansey encounter Hatch 7 Eggs 1 Mossy Lure

Misc. Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Transfer 3 Pokemon Diglett encounter Trade a Pokemon Tangela encounter Evolve a Pokemon Gloom or Eevee encounter Power up Pokemon 5 times Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter Send 10 Gifts to friends Gligar encounter Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, 5 Silver Pinap Berries, or 5 Poke Balls

