Paladins Update 2.13 (3.02) Released, Sands of Myth

Paladins has received Update 2.13 (3.02). You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Paladins Update 2.13 (3.02) is quite a big patch, as there are various improvements, general fixes, customizations, and much more. Something else that stands out with this patch is that they added the Sands of Myth update content and changes into the game.

Paladins is a video game focused on fighting against other players in groups of up to five opponents in which we will have to choose a hero, with unique skills and aspects, to form a balanced team with which to achieve victory. Through a detailed system of points, Hi-Rez increases the strategic range of the game and allows each user to play a real role on the battlefield. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Paladins Update 2.13 (3.02).

Map Update

Frog Isle has received a visual rework, and now lives up to its namesake! Frogs! When it comes to the Frog Isle rework, the primary goal was to push the environment quality up to the high bar we’ve established for the more recent maps. The secondary goal was to add a lot of frogs; we wanted to make sure the map finally lived up to its name.

We wanted clear contrast between bricks and trims, between walls and floors etc. This was to combat some of the washed out, samey feel of the original map. We also wanted to replace the low poly rocks used throughout the tropical art set with something a little more stylized. Frog Isle was one of our earliest maps and I’m happy to have had the opportunity to finally give it a makeover.

Killcam & Top Play Update

Working towards our goal of a higher quality Paladins experience in 2020 we are removing both Killcam and Top Play in our upcoming patch. In their place we will be introducing Death Cards, an improved post-match lobby landing screen, and fixing numerous Death recap bugs. Killcam and Top Play ride the same system, and have plagued our development team since their inception.

While we know these systems do add value to the player experience in Paladins, they have actively worked against Paladins success in the long run. The reality is they were poorly implemented early, have cost thousands of developer hours over the years fixing each new bug that appears, and even with those thousands of hours there are long-time bugs that we can not fix without fundamentally rebuilding the system from the ground up.

In an ideal world we would do that, but that’s not a reality for the team as it currently stands. Our time is better spent polishing the core gameplay experience, and fixing other bugs that still remain in Paladins.

Here you will find the complete list of Paladins Update 2.13 (3.02) patch notes. I remind you that Hi-Rez Studios and Evil Mojo Games’ Paladins released in 2016 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.