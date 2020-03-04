Minecraft Update 2.05 Is Out, Bug And Crash Fixes

Minecraft has received Update 2.05. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You will find that Minecraft Update 2.05 is quite a small patch, as the download and install size is only 160 MB on PlayStation 4. Something that stands out in this patch is that they made some minor bug and crash fixes to improve the overall quality of the game.

Minecraft is a video game created by Markus Persson and the Mojang team that is constantly evolving. The game combines open world and adventures in both single player and multiplayer mode, obtaining resources in the game world and building houses and other structures with them. Below you will find the complete list of Minecraft Update 2.05 patch notes.

Minor bug and crash fixes

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Minecraft Update 2.03 has a few performance improvements; and bug fixes to gameplay, user interface, blocks, and much more. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue where joinable friends on Nintendo Switch were still visible after the world has been closed.

They also fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay, split-screen will now display a message to join when the controller is disconnected, realms can no longer be purchased if not logged into Xbox Live, and players that are not linked to a Nintendo account on Switch are once again able to edit characters.

I remind you that Mojang’s Minecraft released in November 2011 for PC, in October 2011 for Android, in November 2011 for iOS, in September 2014 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in May 2017.