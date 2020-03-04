Microsoft Raytracing Technology Shown Off At AMD Financial Day [Update]

Update

We were contacted by Microsoft PR about the schedule of the event. It will happen tomorrow so the things said in the article can be treated as rumor for now. We will see what Microsoft actually has to discuss about that.

Original Story

Microsoft is expected to drop by the AMD Financial Day event tomorrow to show off the Microsoft raytracing technology, and what it will be capable of when it goes on the market at a later date. Hopefully it won’t disappoint when we see actual games being played on the console, likely at E3.

Microsoft’s presentation at the event would apparently focus on raytracing, but it’s also reported that they will go into detail on how the various bits of tech that allowed that raytracing to happen will work, such as graphics cards, variable rate shading, screen space reflections, and more.

Since the Microsoft raytracing technology was built in cooperation with AMD, Microsoft touted it as being 30 to 50 percent more efficient than how RTX implemented DXR in its own way. RDNA2, a new method of architecture, was also developed exclusively for Microsoft and high-powered Radeon GPUs.

RDNA2 (Radeon DNA 2) includes deep learning AI for upscaling, animation interpolation (such as adding 60 frames-per-second support to games that normally only run at 30 frames-per-second) and highly-varied NPC intelligence. Turn 10, the developers of the Forza games, have been working on this for a year and a half.

Turn 10’s work on raytracing is also expected to be shown off for gameplay of an unnamed racing game that would use raytraced reflections heavily, screen space reflections whenever possible (with raytracing added on to remove artifacts). The change from SSR to DXR is apparently invisible unless you see it in dev mode.

Another thing that the company’s presentation on the Microsoft raytracing technology is expected to talk about is variable rate shading, which Playground Games (the developers of the Forza Horizon games) have been using as well. Framerate on games using VSR has apparently increased by 32 percent.

Playground has apparently also made use of Azure raytracing, which can help to make amazingly realistic-looking environments, as it’s powered by RDNA2 and able to run full scene raytracing on any device as long as it’s connected to Azure.

This technology will likely be used in the Xbox Series X and future PCs to help with game development, as graphics are a much more important part of Microsoft’s strategy this time around. Hopefully all of the new technology will be enough to upstage the Playstation 5.