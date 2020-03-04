League of Legends Patch 10.5 Released, Fixes And Adjustments

League of Legends has received some updates in the form of Patch 10.5. This update is now available to download on PC. You will see that League of Legends Patch 10.5 has quite a few bug fixes, various adjustments, balance changes, and some improvements. Something that stands out in this LoL update is that Renekton’s Slice and Dice no longer plays its on-hit audio if it doesn’t hit anything.

League of Legends servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it. If you want to know when League of Legends servers are down and also working, check their twitter account and website.

This is an online multiplayer and strategy video game made by Riot Games with the intent of taking part in large doses of competition. Here you will find conflict and a fantastic world filled with champions. LoL has different game modes inspired by Defense of the Ancients (Dota). Below you will find some key patch notes regarding League of Legends Patch 10.5.

Renekton’s Slice and Dice no longer plays its on-hit audio if it doesn’t hit anything.

Perfect Timing’s Commencing Stopwatch no longer swaps item slots when it becomes a Replica Stopwatch.

Tahm Kench’s Devour cooldown is no longer halved when an allied champion stays inside his mouth for the full duration and no longer applies.

An Acquired Taste damages twice in League of Legends (LoL Patch 10.5).

Rakan can no longer stack Spellbinder by casting Battle Dance on allies that are out of range.

Summoner names no longer appear out of order in Clash during scouting.

Hovering over the Ocean Drake Soul in the Scoreboard will no longer cause the game to hitch for a brief moment.

Death’s Dance last tick of stored damage now properly kills the target champion instead of leaving them at one HP.

Fixed a bug where the Delete button would not be togglable in Collections’ Runes tab, causing players to not be able to mass delete Rune pages in League of Legends (LoL Patch 10.5).

When entering the End of Game screen, players’ Summoners name are no longer grayed out if they’re still in the lobby.

The Revive button in the Practice Tool now functions correctly and revives the champion.

Champions with Lethal Tempo equipped will now properly gain bonus attack speed after attacking enemy champions even if the target is shielded.

Casting Fiddlesticks’ Drain at the same time as Fiora’s Riposte will now properly deal damage and heal him in League of Legends (LoL Patch 10.5).

Champions who are basic attacking an enemy will no longer be able to follow them as they enter Fog of War.

Quickly changing forms as DJ Sona will no longer lock her with Ethereal form’s helm.

If Sion channels Unstoppable Onslaught for over three seconds and then runs into an enemy champion, he now properly stuns the target for the intended 1.75 seconds.

Here you will find the complete list of League of Legends Patch 10.5 patch notes. I remind you that Riot Games’ League of Legends released on October 27, 2009 for Microsoft Windows and macOS.