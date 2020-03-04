Last Of Us 2 European Steelbook Images Surface

Last of Us 2 European Steelbook images have made their way online. As Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II is nearing its release date, fans will soon be able to get their hands on the Steelbook for the upcoming game.

The cover for the optical disk packaging of the Steel Book showcases the two main protagonists of the franchise. On one side of the The Last of Us Part II Steelbook, we can see a picture of Joel while on the other side, Ellie’s image is present. The Last of Us 2 European Steelbook looks like something that fans of the franchise would definitely want to have in their collection.

If you aren’t aware of what a Steelbook is, its just a fancy cover for the DVD or Blu-Ray discs of any kind. These Steelbooks are available in limited quantities and are made of premium metal. The sides of this packaging have some unique artwork related to the medium. Most often, fans purchase these limited edition Steelbooks just for the sake of maintaining their collection.

There is a lot of weight on Naughty Dog’s shoulders this time around. Not only do they have to outdo themselves with The Last of Us Part 2, but they also need to do it in a manner that doesn’t upset the fans of the original game. Fans consider The Last of Us as arguably the best PlayStation exclusive and even as the best game of all time. Some even think that the franchise doesn’t need a sequel.

The next installment in the Last of Us franchise will see a grown-up and mature Ellie. Time seems to have taken a toll on Joel as he seems a lot older in the sequel. The Entertainment Software Rating Board gave the game a rating of M for mature 17+.

This suggested that adult themes will be prevalent in Naughty Dog’s upcoming title. The rating makes sense considering that the game is set in a post-apocalyptic world. Also, Ellie will most likely experience adulthood and relationship as the trailers and images have suggested.

The weapon customization options will be present in The Last of Us Part II. However, the weapon-handling animations will be sleeker during customization. Fans were saddened to find out that Naughty Dog would be dropping the factions mode in the upcoming sequel.

Eventually, the game’s developer promised that the Factions would not be forgotten.

Fans wanting to pre-order the game will have to wait until March 13. Naughty Dog will most likely release the Last of Us 2 European Steelbook after this date. We highly suggest that you play the original game before getting immersed in the sequel.

Naughty Dog is set to release The Last of Us Part II on May 29 for the PlayStation 4.