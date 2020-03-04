Hunt: Showdown’s Input Lag Will Be Fixed Soon

Hunt: Showdown has been suffering from a severe case of input lag on all platforms, something that a competitive player-versus-player game should never have. Crytek has now assured that the problem will be addressed fairly soon.

While answering questions from players on Reddit in a recent thread, lead designer Dennis Schwarz confirmed that the input lag issue of Hunt: Showdown is being investigated. Crytek has possibly found a fix that will go live in the next couple of weeks alongside the update to introduce cross-play support between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Hence, the input lag should be taken care of by then unless Crytek has to delay the update for some unprecedented reason.

Card



Furthermore, on the subject of locked frame-rates on PlayStation 4, Schwarz noted that Hunt: Showdown “has a very big graphical fidelity” and hence, unlocking higher frame-rates for PlayStation 4 Pro players would put regular players at a big disadvantage. This is why Hunt: Showdown has been locked at 30 frames per second on both PlayStation 4 models.

Card



Hunt: Showdown was released last year for Xbox One and PC, and just last month for PlayStation 4. The console versions have reportedly been affected by input lag the most, which is in addition to fluctuating frame-rates that make the game feel sluggish. There were such concerns on PC as well but presently, Hunt: Showdown runs just fine on that platform. Crytek will hopefully meet the aforementioned timeline and rid Hunt: Showdown off that awful input lag once and for all.

As a reminder, update 1.2.1 was released for PC a couple of days back and squashes two bugs. The quickplay statistics and last match section were previously displaying incorrect information. The hotfix has taken care of that.