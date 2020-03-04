GWENT Update 5.2 Is Live, New Features And Changes

GWENT has received Update 5.2. This patch is now available to download on PC and iOS. You will see that GWENT Update 5.2 brings multiple usability improvements and balance changes to cards from all factions. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added the Year of The Wererat page to the Reward Book and a new Seasonal mode for the Season of the Bear.

The ornament selection screen has been redesigned, bringing a enhanced customization functionality

Ornaments now have a set rarity

The collapsible filters from the PC version of the Deck Builder have been brought to the Mobile version of the game

Crafting cost filter based on card rarity has been added to the list of filters in the Deck Builder.

Spare cards from your GWENT collection will now be milled directly after entering the Deck Builder, replacing the ‘Mill Spare Cards’ button.

A new page for the Year of Wererat is now available in the Reward Book.

A new milestone has been added to the Refer a Friend program for the first invitee completing the Tutorial.

[PC Only] Shadows from cards and Leaders are now cast in real time onto the board.

Here you will find the complete list of GWENT Update 5.2 patch notes. I remind you that CD Projekt Red’s GWENT released on October 23, 2018 for Microsoft Windows; December 4, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; October 29, 2019 for iOS; and will release on March 24, 2020 for Android.