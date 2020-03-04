God Of War Combat Designer Joins inXile For Next-Gen RPG

For the past few months, inXile Entertainment has been on a hiring spree for not just Wasteland 3 but also an unannounced next-generation role-playing game. The developer has consistently touted the secretive project to be triple-a and suffice to say, the higher development and marketing budget — courtesy Microsoft — has resulted in an incredible and talent-proven hiring.

Dean Rymer was one of the senior combat designers who previously worked at Santa Monica Studios on God of War. He will now be serving (via Seasoned Gaming) as the new lead combat designer at inXile Entertainment. Besides the epic combat design of God of War, Rhymer is also credited for PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale and spent time at BioWare last year for Anthem.

First day as the new Lead Combat Designer @inXile_ent in the books. — Dean Rymer ???? (@deanrymer) March 3, 2020

While unconfirmed for now, Rhymer will most probably be working on the new next-generation role-playing that inXile Entertainment has been cooking behind closed doors. Wasteland 3 is already nearing its release date. In addition, inXile Entertainment is being expected to switch to action role-playing elements for the new project. Hence, Rhymer can be expected to bring some of that God of War flavor in new capacity for whatever the unannounced game turns out to be.

Microsoft will be doing a massive press conference for Xbox Series X at E3 2020 in the summer, which will include new game announcements. Here, inXile Entertainment could be present to announce its new triple-a role-playing offering. That should give an idea of what the developer is working on.

In the meantime, Wasteland 3 remains in active development. The new installment has completely overhauled the progression system to add a newfound freedom that will help players tailor their rangers. Every set of attributes, skills, perks, and quirks can be customized for squad compositions. In addition, the Kodiak — player vehicle — will be open to new upgrades as well, including improved chassess and turrets, special weapons, heavier armor, “as well as some surprises” that players will have to find for themselves.

Wasteland 3 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 19, 2020. For now, there are no plans to port the sequel over to the Nintendo Switch. Backers have been waiting since 2016 for the game to finish. Suffice to say, based on all footage and details available, the wait was worth it.