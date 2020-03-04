Phil Spencer Teasing Gears 5 Enhancements for Xbox Series X

The executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft, Phil Spencer recently teased some Gears 5 enhancements for the Xbox Series X. He was checking out new stuff for Gears 5 over at The Coalition studio which suggests that Gears 5 is definitely coming to Xbox Series X with all the enhancements.

Following Phil Spencer on Twitter can often reward you with sneak peeks into Microsoft’s latest gaming endeavors. According to his recent tweet, Spencer visited Gears of War developer, The Coalition. This trip turned out to be a source of speculation about the future of the Gears of War franchise. This is what he had to say in his tweet:

Checking out some GearsofWar “enhancements” with MikeJRayner and team. Looks better than Gears has ever looked.

These words were accompanied by an image that showed that Phil was actually playing Gears 5. He specified that he met The Coalition’s technical director, Mike Raynor who presented some unknown “enhancements” for Gears 5. Phil stated that the game hadn’t looked this good before. With the Xbox Series X nearing its arrival, chances are that these enhancements are for Gears 5 to run on Microsoft’s upcoming console.

Although this is just conjecture and it is entirely possible that these Gears 5 enhancements could be related to something else entirely. However, further enhancing Gears 5 only makes sense when its meant to be run on better hardware.

The Xbox Series X is the latest upcoming gaming console from Microsoft. Last month, we got to look at the spec list for the next-gen machine.

The console will have 12 teraflops of GPU power and will be more powerful than an RTX 2080 graphics card. With this much power under the hood, it would be a shame of the Gears of War franchise couldn’t make use of it.

We already know that the Xbox Series X will be backwards compatible with all the previous Xbox console generation games. F

ans will definitely be able to fire up a Gears game on their latest Xbox console. However, utilizing the complete power of the Xbox Series X is another story. Older games will definitely need some kind of enhancements and modification to be able to make use of the more powerful hardware.

Microsoft has promised 8k resolution support for the upcoming Xbox console. Running Gears 5 at 8k resolution would definitely be a sight to behold. Hopefully, these enhancements allow that to happen so that the Gears of War franchise can officially step into the next generation of gaming.