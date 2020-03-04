Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo Performance Is Top-Notch, Runs Very Smoothly

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo that came out yesterday is already getting great reviews tech-wise, with many claiming that it runs extremely smoothly, even on the base Playstation 4. VG Tech’s YouTube channel even did a comparison video to show just how buttery smooth the game actually runs on both PS4 and PS4 Pro.

While the demo is apparently locked at 30 on both consoles, the demo runs buttery-smooth. The entire video, the frame rate never leaves the 30 frames per second mark (33.3 frames per second to be exact), no matter what happens on the screen, whether it’s normal walking or in the middle of the Scorpion Sentinel’s hectic boss fight.

Along with having a very smooth framerate, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo gives us nearly an hours’ worth of gameplay to admire as we take in the much more detailed environments, variety of enemies, and particle effects that Square Enix has added to spruce up the game.

We don’t know just how good the game will look when the full version comes out in April, we can at least be confident in knowing that no matter what, the game is going to look absolutely amazing. Whether the framerate will change or not as well is also unknown as of yet.

The Playstation 4 Pro is intended to be a better version of the Playstation 4, and that means that it can also run various games better than the Playstation 4 can, at higher resolutions and higher framerates. However, if Square Enix has locked the framerate of the demo to 30 frames per second on both consoles, there might not be any real difference.

However that’s actually a good thing, since if the game looks as good as it did on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo, it will look just as amazing when the full game comes out. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake game comes out on April 10 of this year, exclusively on the Playstation 4.