F1 2019 Update 1.22 Is Live, Fixes And Improvements

F1 2019 has received Update 1.22. You can now download this patch on PC. You will find that F1 2019 Update 1.22 has various general fixes and improvements to Leagues. Something that stands out in this patch is that they addressed an issue where safety car appear in One-Shot Qualifying in online sessions and they reduced the Maximum Vehicle Reflections setting from ‘Ultra High’ to ‘High’.

F1 2019 is the latest installment of the F1 championship simulation saga. Once again, and with the help of Codemasters, the game has all the official teams, drivers and the 21 circuits of the 2019 season. This year it mimics the F2 with contents of the current season that arrived as a free download, as well as an improved driving system, and the arrival of drivers and teams of legends. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding F1 2019 Update 1.22.

Radio language option has returned to the advanced audio options screen.

Users will now see the speed they set in the speedtrap in practice sessions.

Addressed an issue where the camera would reset when the game was started.

User is now notified of their progress through a championship on the loading screen.

Thanks to this F1 2019 patch, a user can now see if they are serving a penalty during a pitstop.

Front wing damage threshold has been reduced in practice and qualifying sessions to include minor physical damage.

Addressed an issue where the safety car could appear in One-Shot Qualifying in online sessions.

Maximum Vehicle Reflections setting reduced from ‘Ultra High’ to ‘High’ for stability.

We are continuing to track down and fix more bugs and we’ll have more information about any further patches soon – if you notice anything about these notes that aren’t right, or you think don’t work as they should, please let us know in our discussion thread right here on Steam.

Here you will find the complete list of F1 2019 Update 1.22 patch notes. I remind you that Codemasters’ F1 2019 released in June 2019 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.