Elden Ring To Have Dynamic Open-world, Bloodborne 2 Not In Development, Rumor Suggests

Recent rumors suggest that Elden Ring will feature a dynamic open-world environment while Bloodborne 2 isn’t in development at the moment. From Software’s Elden Ring is the most mysterious project to come out of E3 2019. On the other hand, there hasn’t been any official Bloodborne 2 news as of late.

A ResetEra user recently revealed information relating to both From Software games. Omnipotent spoke about the dynamic day/night cycles in Elden Ring while mentioning wildlife in the game. This is what he suggested:

I’ll even throw you a bone and say wildlife, enemies out in the open world that change their positioning, both big and small. Things that make the world feel like it lives and breathes and doesn’t just exist as your playground and while they’re relatively minor when looked at as singular elements.

He went on to state:

You start to take all of these elements and put them together and ultimately what you have is something that again, shares the same DNA as past games, but culminates into something different.

From Software has revealed very little details on Elden Ring. It is the developer’s biggest project ever and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki is working alongside Game of Thrones writer, George R.R Martin on it. The game will undoubtedly have an immersive world with great story-telling. According to Omnipotent, the open-world environment of the game will feel embedded in reality.

The RPG elements in Elden Ring seem to be the main focus of the game considering the people that are involved in the project. However, these comments relating to Elden Ring shouldn’t be considered anything official. At this point, leaks and rumors are all we have when it comes to From Software’s biggest project yet. The game is rumored to release in June of 2020 but with trailer or gameplay out, the chances of its June release seem slim.

Omnipotent had some tidbits about Bloodborne 2 as well. He responded to another user who stated that the game could be in development for the PS5. He replied:

From works on multiple projects all the time. As of right now, the game isn’t in development or in line to be in development. So in the event that a Bloodborne sequel does happen, it’s not happening any time soon.

This doesn’t suggest that fans will never see Bloodborne 2 just that it won’t happen soon. The franchise is known for its notoriously difficult gameplay similar to games like Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Looks like From Software is going all-in on Elden Ring. This is all speculation and rumors so hopefully, we get some official news soon.

From Software is currently developing Elden Ring for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.