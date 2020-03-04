Diablo 3 Update 1.33 (2.6.8) Released, New Content And Fixes

Diablo 3 has received Update 1.33 (2.6.8). You can now download this patch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. You will find that Diablo 3 Update 1.33 (2.6.8) is quite a big update, as there are some new content, various gameplay fixes, and much more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that crafting plans from Bounty Caches are now guaranteed to drop unless all plans have been learned.

More than ten years after Diablo 2, Diablo 3 released to submerge us in dungeons full of demons that we will have to kill, twenty years after the events of the second game. Being able to choose between various different classes, the game challenges you to improve your warrior as you move through the campaign. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Diablo 3 Update 1.33 (2.6.8).

Infernal Machines and Organs are now subject to vacuum pick-up.

Crafting plans from Bounty Caches are now guaranteed to drop unless all plans have been learned.

A new Season Theme has been added for Season 20, the Season of the Forbidden Archives.

Two new Seasonal rewards are available for players who fully complete the Season 20 Journey, including a new portrait frame and pet in Diablo 3.

Several issues with adding/removing players to group and starting new games as a group have been resolved.

Captain Crimson’s Trimmings: Fixed an issue where the set bonus did not increase damage reduction when using Devour – Voracious.

Thanks to this Diablo 3 patch, they fixed a bug where Threatening Shout (Grim Harvest) would not activate when enhanced by the Horde of the Ninety Savages set bonus. Crusader: Corrected the spelling of “Imperius” on the flavor text for several pieces of the Aegis of Valor set. Fixed an issue where the bolts cast by Fist of the Heavens – Divine Well failed to zap enemies.

Here you will find the complete list of Diablo 3 Update 1.33 (2.6.8) patch notes. I remind you that Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 3 released on May 15, 2012 for PC and OS X; September 3, 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360; August 19, 2014 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; and on November 2, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.