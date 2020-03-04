Decline in Intel CPU Performance Due to 7nm Supply?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) revealed the Sharp Dragon processor which surpassed the last year’s 7nm Zen 2 architecture. The Zen line of CPUs unveiled performance advantages ahead of time. Though AMD has taken the lead from Intel, the competition does not create panic for Intel.

Intel has argued that the decline in their CPU share is because of their lack of capacity. George Davis, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) attended the Tech Media & Telecom (TMT) conference where he gave his views on the matter.

He stated that the CPU share decline is mainly an issue on their end due to of lack of capacity. This is mainly due to the low-end cpu market being out of stock. This has further limited Intel’s priority for high-end core CPUs. George Davis further stated that Intel will pay attention on taking back the low-end CPU market which they lost. There is a 25% increased capacity for this market mainly dealing with the 14nm Process.

George Davis also addressed that Intel is not afraid of pressure from competition. Intel has build up enough loyalty among customers to stay as a concrete brand in the market. The CFO also highlighted even with low CPU performance, there are still numerous advantages for sticking with their platform.

Their product support and hardware optimization has always been outstanding. This discussion also highlighted Intel’s DL Boost and New instructions known as Intel AI Acceleration Attack.

Moving ahead, George Davis mentioned future developments. He stated that the development of the 10nm will be one of the keys for Intel’s process leadership. In the future, Intel has prepared the launch of their 7nm process in 2021. This generation of processes may hold a lot of significance not just when it comes to performance, but with maintaining competition as well. This should also be the basis for their future 5nm process.