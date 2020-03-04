CSGO 03/03/2020 Update Is Out, Operation Missions For Week 16

CSGO has received 03/03/2020 Update. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 03/03/2020 Update has a few miscellaneous fixes and some general fixes to the Vertigo map. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added all Operation Shattered Web’s operation missions for Week 16 in the game.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (or simply CSGO) is a first-person shooter action video game. Fourth installment of the Valve saga, CSGO repeats the usual approach: two teams, terrorists and anti-terrorists, fighting each other to meet objectives such as planting / deactivating a bomb. It is the most popular multiplayer FPS among eSports and has dedicated servers as well as custom games where you can enjoy many game modes. Below you will find the complete list of CSGO 03/03/2020 Update patch notes.

Operation Shattered Web: Added all operation missions for Week 16.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that CSGO 02/25/2020 Update also has some miscellaneous fixes; and fixes to UI and Danger Zone. Something else that stands out in this patch is that users can now report players from their own recently played matches provided the demo is viewed from the Watch Tab and Matchmaking has been adjusted to increase the weight of Trust Factor.

I remind you that Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive released on August 21, 2012 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.