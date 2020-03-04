Capcom Renews Mega Man Trademark, New Game Announcement Imminent?

Take note that Capcom successfully registered and renewed the trademark for Mega Man last month. The latest filing follows over a dozen more trademarks that Capcom did back in December for several prominent names including Mega Man Legends. While not to be taken as a guarantee for a new release, the timing is fairly suspicious when knowing that the Japanese publisher and developer could possibly be working on a new Mega Man installment.

According a recent claim made by an industry insider, Capcom has plans to release five games for the next fiscal year which runs from April 2020 to March 2021. Four of these are said to be “big” and include two Resident Evil entries. That covers the already announced Resident Evil 3 remake and a second, unannounced installment — not Resident Evil 8.

The fifth and last game from Capcom will apparently not be on the same scale as the other four. This “medium game” will at least be not a new Dino Crisis installment. Capcom was rumored to have started work on the franchise once again but then decided to call it a day. A new Mega Man would seem like a better contender, or perhaps another Ace Attorney. Seeing the Mega Man trademark renewed, though, will likely ring a few bells in the coming days.

Capcom will be mentioning the aforementioned five games (more or less) during its earnings report next month, as claimed by the same industry insider.

There have been several rumors going around for Capcom. Word through the grapevine mentioned Dragon’s Dogma 2 last year. There were also rumblings of a remastered Onimusha. Street Fighter 6 is something that could see to a next-generation release as well — the current installment is already four years old. Not to forget that last month, Capcom filed a trademark for something called Pragmata that many believe is for a new game.

The Mega Man franchise, for those interested, has sold over 35 million copies worldwide across multiple mainline entries and spin-offs as of December 31, 2019. Mega Man 11 was the most recent installment to release back in 2018.