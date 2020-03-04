Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone Release Date Revealed By Dr Disrespect?

The famous Twitch personality, Dr Disrespect may have just revealed the release date for Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone. Warzone is the upcoming Battle Royale mode for Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Dr Disrespect, famous Twitch streamer and internet personality can’t help but remain in the spotlight these days. Aside from his recent online rivalry with the Undertaker, it looks like the Doc may have hinted at some Call of Duty news.

The streamer was waiting for Apex Legends to install on his PC in his recent stream. During the wait, Twitch streamer and Apex Legends star, Krafty asked the Doc when we may see the return of the wingsuit. Krafty stated:

The wingsuit though — the wingsuit got me. It was unexpected. I didn’t expect the wingsuit. It’s been a while since you’ve pulled out the ol’ wingsuit

Dr Disrespect used the opportunity to possibly hint at the release date of Call of Duty Warzone. This is what he said in reply:

I might bust it out next week, just don’t forget this conversation gentlemen. Next week you’re going to see the wingsuit.

As soon as the Dr. Disrespect uttered these words, the streamer’s Twitch chat went into a frenzy. Doc’s viewers spammed Warzone repeatedly in the chat. As of right now, there are rumors that Call of Duty: Warzone will release sometime in March.

However, the sources of such rumors have never been as credible as the famous Twitch streamer. It could very well be that Dr Disrespect may have struck a deal with Infinity Ward to do a sponsored stream of Call of Duty: Warzone next week.

With all that being said, the Streamer did try to backpedal on his words to shoot down any conjecture. This is what he said later on to erase any misunderstanding:

No, it’s not Warzone. No it’s not confirmed. Jesus. That’s not what I’m saying, I didn’t mean that.

At this point, he could very well be trolling us while we may be looking too deep into the matter. The mention of the wingsuit could very well suggest that the Doc will play Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in the future.

But, that seems unlikely as the glory days of Black Ops are over. The wingsuit was used in Black Ops 4 for the purpose of landing in the battle arena. We could very well see the suit making a return in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for the Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Neither Activision nor Infinity Ward has made any official announcement relating to the upcoming Call of Duty Battle Royale mode. Nevertheless, we should be hearing more about the Warzone BR mode in the coming days.