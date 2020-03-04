Battlefield 5 Update 6.2 Released, New Weapon Balancing

Battlefield 5 has received Update 6.2. You can now download this patch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Battlefield 5 Update 6.2 has some new features, general changes, bug fixes, and much more. Something that stands out in this patch is that there are New Weapon Balancing to ensure a higher damage output and improved damage dropoff, and some tank customisation.

Battlefield 5 is the latest sequel to the FPS action saga. On this occasion, the game take us to the Second World War, delving into ideas such as brotherhood among soldiers, adding new game modes, improving graphics and clearly betting on more fun. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Battlefield 5 Update 6.2.

Tweaked the damage values of the Bazooka and Panzerfaust. The Bazooka now does slightly less damage, especially for poor angle hits, reflecting its role as a long range sniper weapon. The Panzerfaust now does slightly more damage, especially at poor angles, returning it to the solid all around reliable antitank weapon.

The Bazooka now one hit kills enemy airplanes.

The Lunge mine now deals the correct amount of damage and is more consistent.

The Lunge mine no longer causes an unexpected second explosion after it has been selected if the player had previously used it.

The Lunge Mine now properly destroys stationary weapons thanks to this Battlefield 5 patch.

Improved the Panzerfaust third person reload animation while in a Dinghy boat.

When equipped with some upgrades the 2x scope on the M2 Carbine did not zoom in properly. This has now been fixed.

Flamethrowers can no longer be fired when the reload animation plays, if the player also uses a pouch at the same time.

Emblems no longer clip when applied to the M2 Carbine.

Anti-Tank grenade throwback functionality has been fixed.

Ensured that the ammo belt disappears correctly when using the drum mag on the MG34.

Reduced wind impact on smoke emitted by smoke grenades and other smoke screens.

Gadgets no longer float in the air when switched in the game world.

Fixed an issue with the bolt action animation for the BOYS AT Rifle.

Fixed a LOD issue with M1918A2 on it’s bipod leg.

Fixed an issue where certain smoke effects would not be properly blocking enemy spotted icons (smoke barrage for instance).

Thanks to this Battlefield 5 patch, they fixed an issue with the KI-147 and V1 rocket sometimes not having any engine sound.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes allow the spotting scope to spot enemies behind walls.

Fixed an issue that would cause an unintended soldier scream to play throughout the explosion when using the Lunge Mine.

Fixed an issue that would cause reloads not to count if the player healed during the reload animation.

Fixed the spotting scope’s glint not being aligned with the scope itself.

Corrected the ammo crate to have a pickup glint effect when being held in the player’s hands.

Corrected the Bazooka’s in world pickup model to be the bazooka, and not another rocket launcher.

Here you will find the complete list of Battlefield 5 Update 6.2 patch notes. I remind you that EA and DICE’s Battlefield 5 released on November 20, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.