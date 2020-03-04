Ark Survival Evolved Version 306.80 Is Live, Fixes And Corrections

Ark Survival Evolved received Version 306.80. Take note that this is a server update for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. You don’t have to manually download this update. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Update 306.80 is quite a small update, as there are only a few fixes and corrections. Please take note that the PC and console patch notes are not the same, see below for more details.

This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find the complete list of Ark Survival Evolved Version 306.80 patch notes.

795.43 PS4 & Xbox One: Fixed problem with unintended damage multipliers on Genesis.

Fixed problem with unintended damage multipliers on Genesis. PC: Implementation of newly added Genesis configuration settings corrected.

Implementation of newly added Genesis configuration settings corrected. PC: XP disabled on gauntlet missions.

XP disabled on gauntlet missions. PC: Some capabilities of the TEK suit disabled on regular Genesis servers.

Recently, the devs released another important update for the game. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Update 306.79 is quite a small update, as there are only a few configurations. Something that stands out in the update is that they temporarily reduced affinity needed to tame Bloodstalker. They are investigating ways to bring these configuration options to consoles in a future update.

The developers also made some other changes in the game as you can see here. GameUserSettings.ini: AllowTekSuitPowersInGenesis=True (to enable or disable TEK suit powers in Genesis), and Game.ini: bDisableGenesisMissions=true (to enable or disable missions on Genesis).

I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.