Yakuza 0 On Xbox Runs Well On Both Consoles, Though Not Without Problems

Yakuza 0 launched on the Xbox One and Xbox One X last week, marking the first time that any of the popular open-world series has ever launched on a Western console. The Yakuza series, of which Yakuza 0 is a prequel, has only been a Playstation series up until just last week.

Rather than putting only the bare minimum of work into the port, Sega has actually done very well in making sure that the game can run well on the Xbox consoles, though since this isn’t a Playstation 4 or Playstation 4 Pro there are still a few problems.

While Yakuza 0 on Xbox runs at 1600X900 natively at 50-60 frames per second (on the normal Xbox One) and 2560X1440 locked at 60 frames per second (on the Xbox One X), the port still has a few graphical issues. The framerate drops to 30 frames per second during cutscenes, and there is some stuttering when you first start.

However, beyond the slowdown and the frame drop during cutscenes, the game runs very well on both platforms, which will hopefully help Sega realize that there’s also a market on the console for more Yakuza games.

The Yakuza games, focused around the doings and dealings of various clans of yakuza (organized crime) in the Japanese city of Kamurocho, have become highly popular around the world for their combat, their complex plots, and their humor, which is made all the more hilarious as many characters still act serious regardless of the situation.

Since multiple Yakuza games have been remastered for current-gen consoles the past few years with the Yakuza Kiwami games, hopefully seeing the results of Yakuza 0 on Xbox will persuade Sega to start bringing the Kiwami games onto these two consoles as well, though whether we’ll see them before the Xbox Series X releases remains to be seen.

In the meantime, if you’ve never played a Yakuza game before and have only ever owned an Xbox, now’s probably your best chance to get into the series.